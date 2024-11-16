Climate change driving shifts in public service delivery: Rokovada

Climate change will continue to drive significant reforms in the way public services are delivered, particularly in emergency response, healthcare and civil service operations.

This, according to Chair of the Public Service Commission Luke Rokovada.

Rokovada made this statement during the opening of the Fiji Public Service Association (FPSA) Climate Change and Capacity Building Workshop.

He highlighted the growing strain climate change is placing on essential public services.

Rokovada also emphasized the urgent need to address capacity gaps within the civil service to better respond to these challenges.

“So it is good that they have taken this initiative to organize this workshop for them. In terms of what are the issues that likely to impact on their day to day work in their respective ministries and departments”

The PSC Chair commended the FPSA for organizing the workshop, recognizing its importance in fostering discussions among civil service members about how to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Rokovada encouraged workshop participants to develop practical solutions to improve public services, particularly in the face of climate-related disruptions.

He also spoke about the need for better coordination between government agencies to enhance responses to climate change while also ensuring that the interests and well-being of public service workers are considered as they navigate the evolving challenges posed by a changing climate.

The one-day workshop, which focused on strategic planning and capacity building provided a platform for civil service members to discuss substantive ideas on how to strengthen public services in the context of climate change.