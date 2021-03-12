Climate Action Summit gets underway

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reminded the youth that their passion is what the world needs to fight climate change threats.

Speaking at the opening of the National Youth Climate Summit, Bainimarama highlighted that the activism and ideas of the youth will help finds solutions to the problems being faced by vulnerable nations.

Bainimarama reminded the youth that the next two days will be vital for them.

“Through the National Youth Climate Action Summit, Pacific youth will set an example for the world, showing that young Fijians aren’t just vulnerable bystanders or helpless onlookers when it comes to protecting our planet, you are agents of real change.”

Bainimarama adds today’s youth are the generation that, due to no fault of their, has inherited a climate emergency.

“I share your frustration. Nothing pains me more than seeing world Leaders actively ignoring the existence of a crisis that they helped create –– a crisis that they won’t live to see the consequences of. Their inaction is infuriating.”

Fiji is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Climate Change Bill is in the consultation process that will keep Fiji accountable to the net-zero ambition.