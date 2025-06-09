Civil servants told, fix home first

[File Photo]

Civil servants across the country are being reminded that they cannot effectively serve their communities if their own homes are in crisis.

The warning comes as police data reveals that the Western Division accounts for 40% of domestic violence cases against women and 35% of cases against children reported over the past five years.

Police Inspector Usaia Donu says drug abuse remains a major factor behind the rise in domestic violence and family breakdowns.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know, civil servant, yes, we are working for the betterment of our family. Sometimes we also are facing problems in our lives. Please seek help. We cannot be giving help, we cannot be servants to the community and to the society, and even our house is not in order.”

Inspector Donu also warns that drug traffickers are targeting vulnerable families, further worsening violence and instability in communities.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada has echoed the concern, urging all workplaces to establish safe spaces and support systems for civil servants affected by domestic violence or substance abuse.

He adds that as these social issues continue to grow, civil servants must prioritize their own well-being, emphasizing that healthy homes and strong families are key to building a better and more resilient public service.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.