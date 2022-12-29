Citizens Assembly to be convened: Rabuka

Pictured above are Fijians celebrating Fiji Day. [File Photo]

A citizens’ assembly will be convened for consultations on the manifesto review.

This was announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his national address.

Rabuka says this will involve Fijians from all walks of life to add to the manifesto and vision statements of the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party coalition.

The Assembly Rabuka says it will seek ideas and concepts from delegates to complement the government’s plans for building a better, more prosperous, and happier nation.

Rabuka says they intend to establish specialist reviews in four key areas.

“The constitution and legal reform, the economy, defence, and national security and a forensic examination of the spending of the FijiFirst government. Each review team will include people with expert knowledge. The teams will report to the appropriate cabinet member, Of course, a looming issue is the state of Fiji’s public finances. The government debt may be now above $10 billion.”

The citizen’s assembly is part of the coalition government’s plan for the first 100 days.