Christmas shopping rush continues

As the hype and excitement continues for Christmas, Suva City was packed with people trying to do their last-minute shopping.

Christmas Eve usually marks the end of the holiday shopping rush for some, while for others it’s just beginning.

Sanjeshni Kumari from Koronivia Nausori says they always look forward to the holiday season.

“It has been quite hectic and the town has been busy. We shopping since Friday and we are still shopping. The shopping is going great.”

Navuka Uditi who hails from Kadavu intends to spend quality time with family and make her baby’s first Christmas a special one.

“It’s the festive season. We are very happy and we are shopping around. I love doing shopping with my family.”

While the last minute shopping frenzy is in full swing, it’s a reminder that the true essence of the season lies in the joy of giving and the warmth of spending time with the loved ones.