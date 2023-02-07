Chinese community integral of society, says President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [middle, sitting] during the Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Gala at the Yue Lai Hotel in Suva

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the Chinese community is now an important member of Fiji’s big family.

He says they plan an integral role in Fiji.

He highlighted this yesterday during the Chinese New Year Lantern Festival Gala at the Yue Lai Hotel in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame has encouraged the Chinese community to grow and contribute to developments that will bring hope and good for everyone in Fiji.

He also welcomed the People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian and has wished him well for his tenure in Fiji.