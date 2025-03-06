China's top political body commences work

China’s National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislative body, opened its annual session in Beijing, drawing attention from across the nation and around the world.

For those unfamiliar with China’s political system, the NPC is a key part of the country’s governance structure.

Often described as the largest parliamentary body in the world, it has nearly 3,000 delegates representing all regions and sectors of Chinese society.

Article continues after advertisement

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered the annual government work report highlighting areas of focus on several issues, including economic growth, technological innovation, and environmental sustainabilty.

The Great Hall of the People situated close to Tiananmen Square in Beijing is where the highest level of the Chinese legislation convenes annually for two critical sessions commonly knows as the “Two Sessions.”

Today was the opening of the National Peoples Congress where the government filed its work report for 2024.

The role of the NPC is to review and report on their work from the previous year and outline goals and objectives for the new government year.

The most anticipated moments of the NPC is the release of China’s annual GDP growth target, which for this year has been set at 5 percent.

Li says that this serves as a benchmark for the country’s economic ambitions signaling confidence in the economy despite global uncertainties.

For international observers, the NPC also offers insights into China’s foreign policy priorities.

This year, discussions are expected to touch on China’s role in global trade, its approach to international conflicts, and its efforts to strengthen ties with developing nations through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.

Delegates come from diverse groups, including, scientists, business leaders, and ethnic minorities, are tasked with representing the interests of their communities within the framework set by the CPC.

The session usually lasts for about 10 days, is being watched closely by the world to see how China’s leaders address both domestic challenges and their evolving role on the global stage.

The NPC serves as a window into the country’s priorities and the mechanisms through which it achieves its goals

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.