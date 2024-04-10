China's project to fuel economic growth in Vanualevu

[Photo: Supplied]

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says China’s proposed road upgrade development project in Vanualevu will boost economic activities.

Rainima was present at a briefing by the Chinese Embassy in Suva this morning following the completion of the feasibility study on roads in Vanualevu by infrastructure experts from China.

The Commissioner says the China aid project will benefit resource owners in a big way.

He says the infrastructure challenge is what China will soon address.

“There are so many resources on land and also in the sea that can help the Fijian economy. But our setback, or maybe the challenge we have now, is that we are a little behind in infrastructure development.”

Rainima says this road development project will connect people and also connect resources to markets.

He says tourism in Savusavu is a major area expected to thrive following the completion of the project.

The Commissioner adds that there are other priorities in Vanualevu that they hope to work closely with partners like China to achieve.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, assures that China will stand ready to offer its support, particularly in infrastructure development.