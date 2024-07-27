China to strengthen diplomatic ties with Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

China is a good friend to Fiji in safeguarding national sovereignty and seeking prosperity.

While officiating the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Ambassador Zhou Jian states that China is grateful for establishing diplomatic relations with Fiji.

The Ambassador has affirmed its commitment to Fiji in terms of providing political and socio-economic support.

The Chinese Ambassador says that Fiji was the first Pacific Island nation that established a diplomatic tie with China.

“Forty-nine years ago, forty-nine years on, China has always been supporting Fiji in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. We have deepened pragmatic cooperation that brings tangible benefits to local people, for example, roads, bridges, solar street lights, green tiles, and rice planting.”



He adds China will always be a contributor to peace, co-existence, and common development in the Pacific Island region.

“China remains committed to the policy of four fully respected Pacific Island countries, namely, China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries, fully respects their will, fully respects their cultural tradition, and fully respects their efforts to seek strength through unity.”

Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua says that the relationship between both nations has grown over years and is built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared inspirations for a better future.

“Our two nations have collaborated across various aspects, from trade and investment to cultural exchanges and defense.”

Tikoduadua adds that he is grateful to the People’s Liberation Army for its enduring dedication and service for Fiji.