China reaffirms partnership with Fiji

China is working closely to improve its diplomatic relations with Fiji and forge new partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

This comes as the Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya, received a courtesy visit from China’s new Ambassador, Zhou Jian, yesterday.

Tabuya says they wish to incorporate their learning and best practices to help Fiji address the various issues surrounding poverty alleviation, women, and children.

Zhou says there are a lot of unique opportunities available that we are interested in pursuing to assist the most vulnerable people and communities in Fiji.



Both nations also discussed targeted initiatives for boosting the agriculture sector, expanding educational opportunities, and strengthening cooperation with Fiji on initiatives surrounding poverty alleviation.