China donates rice seeds dryer

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture received a rice seeds dryer from the Chinese government.

While commissioning the Rice seed dryer, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu says this also reflects the shared commitment to agricultural research, development and training.

Rayalu says the rice dryer equipment and its shed is worth $364,000 which was donated and installed by the Chinese Government and will be used to dry rice seeds all year round.

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

“This is to ensure that a sufficient volume of good quality seeds is available for continuous planting of rice by our farmers. Rice has gradually become a staple diet and is now consumed by every household in Fiji.”



[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Minister also emphasized that relevant research, appropriate awareness and technical capacity building training of our farmers and the Ministry’s Extension officers are crucial for developing the sector further and increasing the volume and quality of rice production in Fiji.