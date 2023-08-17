Child negligence will not be tolerated: Tabuya

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection says they will be advocating for harsher punishments for parents who are caught neglecting their responsibilities.

Minister Lynda Tabuya’s comment comes after reports surfaced about parents leaving their children unattended in vehicles while they are out in nightclubs and bars.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Lakobo Vaisewa, raised concerns over the weekend following instances whereby children were left waiting in cars while their parents frequented nightclubs and bars.

It has been confirmed that police came across five such incidents last weekend.

Tabuya says it is shocking to hear cases of such nature and has reiterated that no child should have to experience this.

She says leaving children unattended exposes them to dangerous situations, considering the types of child abuse cases prevalent in our communities today.

She says the Ministry will strengthen collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure issues of this nature are addressed.