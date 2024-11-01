Child drowns in Galoa

A one-year-old child is the country’s latest drowning victim.

The body of the child from Galoa village was found floating near the shoreline on Tuesday afternoon, and attempts to revive him were futile.

The child was with an older sibling when he allegedly wandered out to sea, where the unfortunate incident occurred.

Police say investigations will consider the element of negligence.

They are urging parents and guardians to ensure proper supervision of young children at all times to avoid such unfortunate incidents and loss of life.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 46, compared to 47 for the same period last year.