A two-year-old child is thought to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The child was allegedly left unattended in the compound of a resort in Sigatoka when the incident took place.

She was later found motionless in a swimming pool.

Investigation continues and investigators will be looking into the possibility of an element of negligence.

The national drowning toll stands at 11 compared to 16 for the same period last year.