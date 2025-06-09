Chiefs push for ban on Tabua sales

The Great Council of Chiefs wants the domestic sale of tabua banned completely.

Council Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said the sacred whale’s tooth is being commercialised in pawn shops at inflated prices.

He added that tabua is not a commodity but central to iTaukei tradition and identity.

The Council has agreed to pass a resolution calling for a total ban on domestic sales.

However, chief’s support regulating tabua exports rather than banning them, noting the needs of Fiji’s growing diaspora.

“But perhaps, but we agree for the control of the tabua going out. Because some of, the diaspora overseas is quite large now, and some of them would need the use of the tabua.”

Ratu Viliame said the move was part of broader efforts to safeguard iTaukei culture and traditional governance systems.

