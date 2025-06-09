Chiefs challenge residency barrier for iTaukei leaders

The Great Council of Chiefs is calling for the removal of the two-year residency rule that prevents some iTaukei’s from contesting the general election.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula states the current law unfairly restricts those listed in the Vola ni Kawa Bula who have spent time overseas for work or study.

He adds that there is no justification for barring someone from standing simply because they lived abroad and later returned.

Under current electoral laws, candidates must reside in Fiji for at least two years before they can run.

The provision, introduced under the previous administration, disadvantages eligible VKB members who wish to participate in national leadership.

With the next general election approaching and constitutional reform discussions underway, Ratu Viliame says the council will submit a formal resolution seeking the removal of the residency requirement.

The GCC emphasizes that the move is about fairness, inclusion and ensuring indigenous Fijians can fully exercise their rights to participate in the country’s leadership.

