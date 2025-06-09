Charters alleges arrest abuse and wife’s account breach

Bail-released citizen journalist Charlie Charters has raised serious allegations about his recent detention and treatment by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption. He also criticises the leadership of acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika.

In a letter to Chief Justice Salesi Temo and the Judicial Services Commission, Charters claims he is one of several citizens affected by what he calls the unlawful continuation of Ms Rokoika in office. He stated that her actions show a “rogue” approach to FICAC’s powers.

Charters alleges he was detained at Nadi Airport on February 21 by the Immigration Department. He says this was “at the direction of FICAC” but that no valid Stop Order was in place at the time. He adds he was not formally served with the order until hours later.

He claims FICAC officers told him he would only be allowed to board his flight if he named the source of certain confidential FICAC information. Charters describes this as an abuse of power. He says the measures were used to extract information, not to investigate an offence.

Charters said he was held at FICAC House for 48 hours, from the afternoon of February 21 to his court appearance on February 23. He alleges his caution interview was interrupted and delayed unnecessarily. He says there was no reason to keep him detained over the weekend.

He also challenges the charges against him.

He is accused of aiding and abetting an unidentified FICAC officer in publishing official information. Charters’ legal advisers say the case is flawed. They argue the alleged co-offender has not been identified.

Charters alleges his wife Vanessa Charters’ Apple account was targeted by multiple hacking attempts.

He says these began almost immediately after his detention. He has included screenshots of the alleged attempts in his letter.

Charters criticises the Judicial Services Commission for inaction over FICAC’s leadership. He calls for urgent attention to what he says is a legally unsafe environment caused by prolonged acting arrangements at the Commission.

There has been no official response from FICAC, the Acting Commissioner or the Judicial Services Commission regarding Charters’ allegations.

FBC News has also sent questions to police seeking comment on the matter.

