Changes approved to fire victims grant

[ File Photo]

Cabinet has approved changes to the policy for housing assistance to fire victims grant.

The government says the grant is intended to assist low and middle-income earners to rebuild homes destroyed by accidental fires.

It says households with a total annual income below $50,000.00 can receive grant assistance up to $5,000.

Article continues after advertisement

The grant does not apply to house fires where the owner is found to have deliberately set fire to his or her own property or to households occupying rented premises.

The government says applications already received from households under the revised eligibility criteria by the Ministry of Housing during the 2022-2023 financial year will be assisted.