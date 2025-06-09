Century-old Burial Act modernised to reflect current needs

[File Photo]

Parliament this week unanimously passed the Burial and Cremation Amendment Bill 2025, ushering in the first major overhaul of Fiji’s century-old burial legislation.

This was a rare bipartisan unity on an issue that MPs described as fundamental to public health, dignity, and cultural respect.

The Bill modernises the archaic 1911 Act left largely untouched for 114 years by updating key definitions, strengthening penalties for illegal burials, and setting clearer regulatory standards for cemeteries and crematoriums.

The Health Minister says the reforms were necessary to “strengthen public health protection, support financial sustainability, and integrate new technologies.

“Ensure all burials and cremation facilities operate under a unified contemporary regulatory framework.”

Lalabalavu adds that these issues were noted and would be addressed through upcoming operational policies and strengthened enforcement.

He adds that they want to ensure that it is modernised but there is still a lot to do in terms of ensuring burial grounds throughout the country are formalised.

Opposition MP Parveen Bala states that this bill was long overdue and commends the government for addressing a law that had remained stagnant for more than a century.

“As we are discussing our burial grounds, the amendments, as Honourable Minister has stated, we request special capital project grants to timely upgrade the cemetery access roads and the entire upkeep of our cemeteries.”

With the Bill passed unanimously, the updated law now sets the stage for further work on land acquisition, cemetery formalization, and long-term burial planning as Fiji confronts increasing pressure on available burial space.

