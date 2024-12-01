Celebrating Jesus’s birth with joyful services

[Source: World Harvest Center / Facebook]

Churches across Fiji were filled with the warmth and joy of Christmas as communities came together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through productions and inspiring messages of hope and love.

This year, many churches organized Christmas productions featuring reenactments of Jesus’s birth, carol singing and sermons that reminded everyone of the true meaning of the season.

At the Christian Mission Fellowship International (CMFI) Church, the evening was brought to life by a moving production performed by young people, who passionately and creatively recreated the story of Jesus’s birth.

The church choir added a special touch with a candlelit carol performance, creating a serene and heartwarming atmosphere for church attendees.

Reverend Suliasi Kurulo spoke about the deeper meaning of Christmas, reminding the audience that it is more than just the birth of a baby, it is the arrival of our Redeemer, healer and source of hope.

Reflecting on the angel’s message in Luke 2:10-11, he shared how the birth of Christ is good news of great joy for all.

For those facing sadness or challenges, Reverend Kurulo offered words of comfort, reiterating the promise from Isaiah 61:1-3 that Christ brings healing and hope even in the darkest of times.

Archbishop Peter Lo Chong reflected on the Gospel of Matthew’s account of Jesus’s genealogy, explaining how the lineage of

Abraham and David fulfilled God’s promises.

He said that Jesus’s birth in the city of King David was a powerful testament to God’s faithfulness.

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou called on members to embrace the season with a renewed commitment to Christ’s teachings.

Dr Turagavou also encouraged Fijians to uphold the values of love, peace and humility at the center of their holiday celebrations.