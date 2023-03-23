Carpentry is in great demand says Hereniko

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

The area of carpentry is an important one and also one of great demand in Fiji and across the globe.

This was highlighted by Ministry of Youth and Sports Director Philip Hereniko during the carpentry graduation ceremony

yesterday.

He says that graduates who have undergone carpentry training have now found permanent employment with contractor companies.

Hereniko also spoke of the possibility of securing employment overseas, urging the youth that there are many new horizons ahead of them.

The Director says they will continue to help all youth in terms of the non-formal education that they implement across Fiji.

Graduates of the Nasau Youth Training Center were encouraged to reflect upon their experiences and consider how best they could utilize their training in the near future.

