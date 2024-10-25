Caregiving industry on the horizon: Kamikamica

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

In a bid to diversify Fiji’s economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica, has highlighted the government’s interest in establishing a caregiving industry.

Speaking at the relaunch of the Prestige Skills Training Academy, Kamikamica spoke about the significant potential that a retirement caregiving sector could bring to Fiji.

He says the aim is to create a welcoming environment for elderly care, particularly for retirees from abroad.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this emerging sector aligns with Fiji’s renowned tourism offerings.

“So, apart from the hotels and the sun, sea, and sand, you can also have an offering that has to do with retirement homes. And that means, you know, it could potentially mean a lot more retirees, you know, our own that have been working offshore, coming back to Fiji.”

Kamikamica says his Ministry is currently drafting policies that will establish a framework for retirement tourism and can probably reach the cabinet next year.

Prestige Skills Academy Director Swartika Nair says that the initiative will help mitigate the problem of elderly negligence.

“We have some people within the community trained to look after our loved ones at home. We can work better. The communities will function better.”

With Fiji’s established reputation as a premier travel destination, the creation of a caregiving industry represents an opportunity for economic growth while addressing social concerns.