CARE Fiji app critical to containing any future spread of COVID-19

Developing a contact tracing app for Fiji in the wake of the pandemic will be pivotal to containing any future spread of the Coronavirus.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says with confirmation that the CARE Fiji app will be available in the coming weeks, it will make a marked difference in the continued fight against virus.

“It’s very important in terms of allowing all of us the means to be able to you know download that app and you know support the work around contact tracing.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the app is currently going through its verification phase with Google Playstore and once that’s done, it’s expected to be officially launched by the end of June.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the mobile CARE Fiji app will be critical to Fiji’s inclusion in any travel bubble.

It will also harness the fight against any second wave of the virus.

It’s understood the app’s Bluetooth technology will make any contact tracing faster, easier and more effective all the while protecting the privacy of the user.

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says if enough Fijians use CARE Fiji, the government will be able to avoid large scale lockdowns entirely.

He adds, that more importantly wide spread adoption of CARE Fiji will help save lives, bring back jobs and increase confidence amongst the country’s Tourism and Trading partners.