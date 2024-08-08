Cancer impacts most Fijian families: Chan

[Source: Supplied]

Most Fijian families are being impacted by cancer either directly or indirectly at some stage in life.

This has been highlighted by Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan while speaking during Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea campaign at Motibhai Group head office.

Chan says the impact included financial and emotional stress on patients, care givers, children, and families while disrupting home life as even after treatment, patients would be subjected to adapt the “new normal”.

She adds that the society aims to raise close to $90,000 to purchase medical oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters through this year’s Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea initiative.

The morning tea hosted by Motibhai Group, Nadi raised over $35K.