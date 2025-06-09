Calls to strengthen Fiji’s early warning system after sudden floods

File Photo

Fiji’s early warning system is under renewed scrutiny after several families in the Central Division were caught off guard by sudden flooding on Sunday night.

The incident has reignited concerns about the country’s preparedness as climate change continues to intensify storms, flooding, and other extreme weather events.

UNDP Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altengerel says timely alerts are critical in protecting lives and livelihoods.

“As Fiji enters its cyclone season, the urgency of strengthening our early warning system is becoming even more apparent. Our nation is highly vulnerable to climate-induced hazards that are well known — of course cyclones, floods, droughts and storm surges that threaten lives, livelihoods and infrastructure across our 300-plus islands.”

Disaster Management Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says improving early warning must involve both modern science and traditional knowledge.

“Our people have traditional knowledge; what we must do is add modern science to that wisdom because early warning for all means traditional knowledge plus digital alerts.”

Experts say that as climate threats escalate, a stronger early warning system remains one of Fiji’s most important tools for national safety and resilience.

