Calls grow for tight limits on proposed EFL tariff hike

A Nadi businessman has warned that ordinary households will be hardest hit if Energy Fiji Limited’s proposed tariff increase is not tightly controlled, calling on government to step in to protect consumers.

Sheikh Abdullah states while businesses understand the need for companies like EFL to remain financially sustainable, any increase must be reasonable and properly regulated.

He said reports of EFL posting multi-million-dollar profits raise serious questions about the scale of the proposed hike.

Abdullah adds that electricity, like basic grocery items, should be subject to price controls, noting that consumers are forced to dig deeper into their pockets every time costs rise. He adds that while businesses can pass on higher power costs, residential users have no such option.

He says he would only support a tariff increase if it is limited and does not place an unfair burden on households.

Meanwhile, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta has assured the public the tariff review was carried out thoroughly and responsibly, with a focus on fairness and minimising the impact on vulnerable Fijians.

Jiuta says the assessment builds on detailed tariff reviews conducted in 2019 and 2023, which examined EFL’s performance, investment commitments, cost trends and infrastructure needs to ensure Fiji’s electricity system remains resilient.

