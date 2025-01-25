Calls grow for deadline extension on Employment Bills

Deputy Chairman Shane Smith

The Association of Banks in Fiji has strongly supported the Fiji Commerce Employers Federation’s call for an extension on the deadline for submissions regarding the proposed Employment Relations Amendment Bill and Work Care Bill.

They believe stakeholders should be given more time to provide input before the bills are finalized and submitted to the Cabinet and Parliament.

Deputy Chairman Shane Smith says the current proposals reflect the concerns of only a few stakeholders and do not adequately represent the needs of all employers and workers.

He also argues that the bills fail to address the realities of modern workplaces.

Smith claims that the proposed amendments, including strict criminal penalties of up to $500,000 for well-regulated matters, will make doing business in Fiji too risky.

He further alleges that the amendments will increase business costs and set standards higher than those in Australia and New Zealand, potentially harming Fiji’s attractiveness to investors.

He adds that the Association is urging the Ministry of Employment to allow more time for employers, unions, and workers to submit ideas on modernizing labor laws in a way that balances rights and promotes economic growth.

We are trying to get a comment from the Employment Ministry.