Calls for tomato farming program in Beqa

[Source: ACA]

Beqa Island is known to be the only place in Fiji where tomatoes could be grown during off-season.

Based on this information, the Rewa Provincial Council is proposing for the Higher Education Commission Fiji and the Ministry of Education to introduce more agricultural training programs on the island.

Roko Tui Rewa Kitione Vesikula highlighted this during the provincial skills gaps consultation, calling on relevant stakeholders to take this into consideration in addressing the skills gaps in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He says if it’s considered, Beqa Island will be a great supplier of tomatoes in Fiji and a great source of livelihood for unemployed youths.

“We can utilize the Beqa Yanuca secondary school for a TVET program so that youths can be upgraded with these skills, particularly for agriculture and tomato planting, so they don’t have to come to the mainland for employment because they can earn and live on the island.”

Vesikula adds that the majority of the students from Beqa are more successful in utilizing available resources on the island than those who have to further their education on the mainland.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Commission Fiji is working on introducing Technical Vocational Education and Training programs to secondary schools throughout the country, in consultation with the respective provincial councils.