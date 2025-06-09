Calls for stronger support for the iTaukei Affairs Ministry

Financial sustainability, digital transformation, cultural heritage preservation, and governance reform are critical areas that require attention to strengthen and protect iTaukei culture and governance.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu, while presenting the Standing Committee on Social Affairs’ review of the 2022–2023 Annual Report of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs in Parliament, highlighted key challenges and recommendations to advance iTaukei progress.

While delivering the committee’s consolidated review report, Vanawalu said the findings were based on deliberations and observations from a public hearing held on 12 November 2025.

The committee noted that revenue generated from registrations in the Vola ni Kawa Bula and board-related fees remains minimal, resulting in the ministry’s continued reliance on government funding.

Article continues after advertisement

Vanawalu acknowledged progress in digitising VKB records and expanding registration services to iTaukei communities overseas.

However, he said challenges remain in encouraging wider participation and ensuring secure digital access to the system.

The committee also raised concerns about the preservation of manual records and the need for continued investment in rehabilitating heritage sites, including Levuka.

According to Vanawalu, several policy developments have marked significant milestones for the ministry, including the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs and the introduction of the Fiji National Cultural Policy.

However, he stressed that effective implementation of these initiatives will require sufficient resources and strong stakeholder engagement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.