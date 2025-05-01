Calls for global support to protect vulnerable communities

Calls have been made for stronger global partnerships to help middle-income countries like Fiji protect vulnerable communities from the growing impacts of climate change, inequality, and economic pressures.

Addressing the High-Level Conference of Middle-Income Countries, Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection Esata Nadakuitavuki said inclusive and urgent action is needed to support children, persons with disabilities, survivors of domestic violence, and older persons.

She says Fiji is facing multiple challenges, including rising sea levels, rural poverty, a widening digital divide, and increasing demands for disability and elderly care services.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Nadakuitavuki states that Fiji is implementing major reforms, including raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14.

She adds that this aims to strengthen domestic violence prevention strategies, and expanding climate-resilient infrastructure and social protection systems.

Nadakuitavuki also highlights the need for targeted international support through concessional financing, climate adaptation funding, and technical partnerships to help middle-income countries meet global development goals.

