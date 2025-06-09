Calls for effective action on youth issues

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou. [Photo: FILE]

There is a growing need to move beyond prayer to practical action to tackle social issues affecting young people and communities.

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou stresses the importance of coming together with the Ministry of Youth and other ministries to put strategies on the table and ensure coordinated efforts reach those most in need.

Reverend Dr Turagavou states that there is a need for more blended programs that combine ministry initiatives with school-based activities to give young people access to structured support.

“In that platform, I think we can address those issues because on the church side, spiritual side, most of the time we pray. We just pray for them and the government is doing its work from their side.”

He stresses that collaboration between traditional leaders, government authorities, and churches is essential for meaningful impact.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt also stresses the importance of mentoring youth, providing guidance, and reinforcing positive values.

Pundit Dutt adds that the approach reflects a commitment to tangible solutions to help young people navigate challenges effectively.

