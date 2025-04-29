Call for church to minister beyond its walls

Suva Grammar School Chaplain and former Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma spokesperson Wilfred Regu says the incident leading to the tragic death of a couple clearly indicates a lack of community outreach and connection.

He says while understandable that emotions are high and families are reeling from heartbreak, the tragic death cannot simply be blamed on the volume of church music.

His comments come after a family member of the victim, alleged that the victim’s cry for help was drowned due to loud music from a nearby church service.

Regu adds the role of the church has become less prominent.

This includes house visitation, community check-ins, and open-air preaching – activities critical in community building.

Article continues after advertisement

Reverend Wilfred says such efforts allow church leaders and members to maintain regular contact with families, identify early signs of distress, and provide emotional and spiritual guidance before problems escalate.

He further states that the incident calls not for a ban on church music but the revitalisation of the church’s mission in the community.

This includes strengthening pastoral care, consistent visits beyond church walls, active listening and counselling ministries—especially for young couples and vulnerable individuals—and establishing a culture of intervention and awareness, where collective efforts detect signs of domestic violence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.