Cake businesses flourish during festive season

As the countdown for Christmas begins, cake businesses are busy meeting last orders, as over time, fruitcakes has slowly attached to the tradition.

Small scale bakers have been using their creative skills to entice Fijians to buy their cakes.

Ria Lata, who has been operating a home-based “The Cake Story” business, highlights sales trend for this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“But this year I managed to get only around 30 or 40 fruitcake orders. But many people are ordering the creamed cakes because they are more concerned about the price which has gone up. And my fruitcake prices are reasonable.”



Ria Lata

Pastry Chef Monica Deo says quality and affordability remains their top priority.

“So all my customers know the taste and now in all the other shops they’re making the fruitcake. So they compare the prices. But our prices are far different from that.”



Monica Deo with her husband

People were seen rushing to near-by cake shops and ordering from businesses to complete their Christmas preparations for tomorrow.