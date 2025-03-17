Cabinet endorses grant funding agreement with ISA

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The cabinet has endorsed a grant-funding agreement with the International Solar Alliance.

This is for the implementation of solar projects under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Climate Initiative for healthcare facilities and solar cold storage.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States to support regional partners, in particular countries in the Pacific with energy transition and tackling challenges posed by climate change and other externalities.

Article continues after advertisement

ISA will provide technical support for the implementation of solar rooftop project in healthcare facilities and solar cold storage.

Potential project sites have been identified by the Department of Energy, and the Ministries of Health and Medical Services, Fisheries, and Agriculture and Waterways.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.