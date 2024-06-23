Cabinet approves review of Security Industry Act 2010

[File Photo]

The cabinet has endorsed the review of the Security Industry Act 2010.

The Act regulates security activities, whether through business or employment, within Fiji.

The Act establishes a Security Industry Licensing and Registration Board which processes applications from security companies applying for their license to carry out security activities.

Consultations will be undertaken with industry and non-industry organizations which engage security companies to solicit and develop a review scope.

According to the cabinet’s decision, the outcome of the review will be brought back to Cabinet for consideration.