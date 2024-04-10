Cabinet approves review of National Aviation Policy

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Cabinet has approved the review of the National Aviation Policy to allow for liberalization of air transport on a case-by-case basis, in the national interest.

The decision to adopt open skies on a case-by-case basis, will be based on careful consideration of economic, strategic, and operational factors.

CEO Fiji Airways Andre Viljoen made a presentation to the cabinet on the review of national aviation policy.

Cabinet also agreed that negotiations be held with the U.S.A. for an open skies framework.

This will allow Fiji Airways to evaluate operating direct services between Fiji and other U.S. destinations as well as one-stop services from Fiji through the U.S. to a third country.