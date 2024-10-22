Cabinet approves Fiji's state report submission

Cabinet has approved the submission of Fiji’s State Report to the Universal Working Group Secretariat.

The Universal Periodic Review process conducted by the UPR Working Group is a member state driven process where every country’s human rights record is reviewed every four to five years.

Fiji was last reviewed by the UPR Working Group in November 2019.

The fourth review of Fiji under the UPR mechanism will take place during the 48th session of the UPR Working Group in January 2025.

The Attorney General is expected to head the Fiji delegation to Geneva, Switzerland to lead the interactive dialogue on Fiji’s State Report at the 48th session of the Universal Periodic Review Working Group in January next year.