CAAF strengthen staffing efforts

[Source: Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji]

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji is enhancing its Skills Framework policies to attract and recruit specialized personnel by offering suitable positions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka states that out of the 77 established roles in CAAF’s structure, 70 positions have already been successfully filled.

He adds the remaining roles are expected to be filled within the next six months.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka states that to ensure uninterrupted service delivery, CAAF has contracted overseas consultants.

“Ongoing legislative reviews, recruitment efforts, policy updates, and international convention ratifications are enhancing Fiji’s aviation sector.”

Gavoka says the improved policies will be implemented by the fourth quarter of this year.