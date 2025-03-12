Businessman remanded over $57K fraud case

A 45 –year- old businessman facing 68 counts of fraud related charges has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Raman Prasad is charged with 67 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that Prasad defrauded the victim by obtaining amounts ranging from $50 to $4,000 during the four-year period.

The total amount allegedly obtained by Prasad stands at $57,180.

The alleged offenses took place between January 2019 to 2023 via online banking and mobile money transfer platform.

An investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Fraud Unit, Anti-Money Laundering Unit and Cyber Crime Task Force, revealed that the victim was sending money to the accused as par-tial payments for land plots, which he later discovered did not belong to the accused.

The Magistrate has informed Prasad’s counsel to file a formal bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to March 25.

