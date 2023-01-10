Business owners in Ba hoping for dredging works

Flash flood in Ba Town. [File Photo]

Business owners in Ba Town are hoping that there would be plans to have the Ba River dredged to safeguard the township and the neighbouring communities from flooding.

Lautoka and Ba Special Administrators Chair, Anil Amin says they are hoping to meet with Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa and Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka.

Amin says while flooding is nothing new for Ba Town, they are hoping that this issue could be solved as it’s always a risk for shop owners.

“Of course with the new Government that has come in definitely we would push a bit further and get them to see what the solutions to this flooding and dredging are. I think we should be something on the map for Ba River this year.”



Flood in Ba Town. [File Photo]

Amin says while there wasn’t any significant damage from the flooding last week, they are hoping that something is done.

Ba businessman Vinesh Khatri is calling on the Government to work with relevant stakeholders regarding the issue.

“Kindly request them to do something about dredging because we have been facing this issue for so many years.”

Khatri says they have been operating in Ba Town for nearly 50 years and they would like a change in approach regarding the flood problems.

We’ve also sent questions to the Ministry of Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management.