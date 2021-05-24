Budget is bold and caters for every Fijian: Akbar

The 2021/2022 National Budget is bold and caters for every Fijian.

Speaking in support of the budget, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the budget will help Fijians fight the virus and rejuvenate Fijians as they work to get back on track.

Akbar says the Education Ministry is the largest civil service employer, with 13,880 people and over 11,066 of them have received their first dose.

She says this is a way of supporting the Health Ministry and frontliners.

The Education Minister also highlighted that despite the struggles and sacrifices some politicians continue to spread misinformation.

“Misinformation about Bill 17 is creating fear they are definitely creating fear amongst our people and we need to stop that. There are many generations of Fijians that have grown up in Fiji and I love this country. The majority of Fijians are decent people and do not want to see a division, so I urge these politicians to stop these nonsense, stop the old style politics which seeks to divide and conquer”.

Akbar warns that politicians are only making the situation worse.