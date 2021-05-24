Home

Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|
Budget is bold and caters for every Fijian: Akbar

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 27, 2021 5:25 am

The 2021/2022 National Budget is bold and caters for every Fijian.

Speaking in support of the budget, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the budget will help Fijians fight the virus and rejuvenate Fijians as they work to get back on track.

Akbar says the Education Ministry is the largest civil service employer, with 13,880 people and over 11,066 of them have received their first dose.

She says this is a way of supporting the Health Ministry and frontliners.

The Education Minister also highlighted that despite the struggles and sacrifices some politicians continue to spread misinformation.

“Misinformation about Bill 17 is creating fear they are definitely creating fear amongst our people and we need to stop that. There are many generations of Fijians that have grown up in Fiji and I love this country. The majority of Fijians are decent people and do not want to see a division, so I urge these politicians to stop these nonsense, stop the old style politics which seeks to divide and conquer”.

Akbar warns that politicians are only making the situation worse.

