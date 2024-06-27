Turaga supports changes proposed for FCS

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga is looking forward to some good news in the 2024-25 National Budget for the Fiji Corrections Service in terms of the job evaluation.

Turaga says that he is working with the FCS Commissioner to set the mechanism right.

Turaga who was briefed by the Corrections Commissioner earlier says he was shocked to know that a number of appointments are temporary.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims that previously people were promoted without proper process; however, now they are trying to realign and put people where they belong, so they are permanent.

“And it goes without saying that once someone feels to be given the dignity to know that they’re on a permanent basis that was something that was lacking within the Fiji Correction Service. So I wanted to work with the commissioner because he was at one time a deputy commissioner. He’s also brought in the transition team.”

Turaga says that real changes are happening at the Fiji Correction Service, whereby they intend to change it into a more professional regime.

He adds that correctional officers’ work is far different from that of the military and police, and they should be properly resourced.