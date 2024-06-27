Budget should build on positives from past: Tonawai

[File Photo]

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Jonetani Tonawai, says the 2024-25 national budget is an opportunity to build on the positives of past budgets.

Ahead of the budget announcement on Friday, Tonawai suggests that the government should actively respond to the decline in productivity and competitiveness of Fijian industries.

He stresses that this should be done before these trends become entrenched, potentially costing new jobs and investments.

“FCEF also requests that the budget continue to focus on skills development and education, building on positive policies from previous budgets and planning for future skills. This need is critical to ensure that Fiji has the required talent to drive productivity and economic growth.”

Tonawai says the government should maintain a stable business environment that incentivizes growth and reduces the cost of doing business.

“So, the government must implore creative ways to reduce the cost of doing business and eliminate impediments to the setup and operations of SMEs and micro-enterprises. We urge the government to take these steps and we thank them.”

Tonawai believes that productivity-enhancing policies across the government and private sector can deliver improved competitiveness, higher wages, and lower inflation, leading to socio-economic well-being for all.

He adds that labour mobility is another issue facing the private sector broadly, and he urges the government to address this to ensure that local industries have the resources needed to support and grow our economy.

Tonawai says their budget submission to the government represents the entire private sector, and they must ensure that the position of their members is well represented.