$40m for back-to-school support

The Coalition Government has reaffirmed its commitment to education by allocating $40 million for the Back to School Support initiative.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the $200 support per child, aimed at families with household incomes of less than $50,000, has become a hallmark of the Coalition Government’s policy since its inception.

“Since its introduction, the initiative has been extended and has successfully assisted over 200,000 students across two rounds. The support ranges from Early Childhood Care and Education to Year 13, ensuring that students are well-prepared and equipped for their educational journey.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad reiterates that retailers have reported that parents utilize the $200 per child to purchase essential school items, including uniforms, bags, and stationery, shoes, and lunch boxes.

This financial support has significantly alleviated the burden on thousands of families, enabling children to enter school ready to learn and succeed.

The Coalition Government remains dedicated to providing crucial support to families and investing in the future of the nation’s children through this flagship initiative.