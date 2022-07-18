$1.2 million for police polls preparation

The Fiji Police Force has been allocated $1.2 million under Head 50 to assist the Fijian Elections Office to conduct the General Elections.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the force has been allocated $182.6 million in the 2022-2023 National Budget, a slight reduction of $3.2 million from the revised 2021-2022 Budget.

He says this is due to the near completion of three new police stations in Nadi, Nakasi and Lautoka.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the force is increasingly focused on preventing cybercrimes and combating drug trafficking.

He adds that the Force will commend phase three of the RNR with the government providing an additional $4.2 million for the recruitment of 331 new positions.

This includes 289 new recruits, 15 promotions, seven new civilian positions, and 20 new government wage earners.

To ensure that the Fiji Police Force is fully equipped to provide the best possible service, the government will also be providing $4.9 million for the procurement of uniforms, uniform accessories, clothing and footwear.

After some years of focusing on constructing new police stations, the government is now shifting its focus to improving the condition of the police quarters and posts with an initial allocation of $1.5 million.