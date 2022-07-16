Budget shows care and balance: Sharma

[File Photo]

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund says the budget shows care and is balanced.

Chief Executive Officer Raj Sharma welcomes the announcement on behalf of the Fund, Fiji Coconut Millers, Fiji Rice Ltd, and Food Processors Fiji Ltd.

Sharma says the budget will assist in many dimensions of education, and assist vulnerable communities and agriculture.

He says for the sugar industry, they are pleased with the guaranteed price of $85 and the fertilizer subsidy of $25.3m, amongst other announcements.

Sharma says the increased allocation of $1.3m to benefit rice farmers will boost productivity.

He adds that the coconut industry will now enjoy the increased copra price.