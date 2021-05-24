Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|Government develops vaccine passports|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

Process of acquiring coastal-trade permit exempted

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 16, 2021 9:07 pm
[File Photo]

In the latest national budget, the Fijian Government has exempted foreign cargo ships from the process of acquiring a coasting-trade permit.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says we need to do a better job of getting ships in and out of our harbours and their cargo unloaded quickly.

He adds they will simply notify FRCS 48 hours before these ships sail to a Fijian port and they will not be permitted to transport goods from one domestic port to another.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also amending the Maritime Transport Act 2013 to extend sea route licenses to 20 years, as we did with Coasting Trade Licenses last year. Furthermore, the Maritime Transport Act 2013 will be amended to enable MSAF to issue licenses instead of having to wait on the approval or consensus of the Minister responsible for transport.’’

The Minister says this is to ensure that the licenses are vetted and cleared in a timely manner and that the process for licensing remains with MSAF instead of being drawn out to include awaiting the approval of the Minister responsible for transport for administrative issues like licensing which can be dealt with by MSAF.

The government has also slashed marine regulations, removing the requirement to obtain a permit to take items on board a boat.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.