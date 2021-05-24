Process of acquiring coastal-trade permit exempted

In the latest national budget, the Fijian Government has exempted foreign cargo ships from the process of acquiring a coasting-trade permit.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says we need to do a better job of getting ships in and out of our harbours and their cargo unloaded quickly.

He adds they will simply notify FRCS 48 hours before these ships sail to a Fijian port and they will not be permitted to transport goods from one domestic port to another.

“We are also amending the Maritime Transport Act 2013 to extend sea route licenses to 20 years, as we did with Coasting Trade Licenses last year. Furthermore, the Maritime Transport Act 2013 will be amended to enable MSAF to issue licenses instead of having to wait on the approval or consensus of the Minister responsible for transport.’’

The Minister says this is to ensure that the licenses are vetted and cleared in a timely manner and that the process for licensing remains with MSAF instead of being drawn out to include awaiting the approval of the Minister responsible for transport for administrative issues like licensing which can be dealt with by MSAF.

The government has also slashed marine regulations, removing the requirement to obtain a permit to take items on board a boat.