Family care and paternity leaves reduced

Family care leave and paternity leave will be reduced from two days to one day.

This will be effective from the first of next month until the end of the COVID-19 period.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that many businesses have provided employees leave with pay through the past several months, and the burden of family care and paternity leave benefits is too much to ask of many struggling businesses through this period.

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that if we achieve our vaccination targets, we will be in a good position to restore these paid days off for employees.