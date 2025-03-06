Bua Women seeks for government assistance for accessible markets

Women of Bua at the the international Women’s expo

For many, the international Women’s expo marks their seventh attendance to the national event, however for the Women of Bua, it marks their first exposure.

President for the Navakasiga Women’s Group Ateca Vuki expressed their gratitude for being given an opportunity to network, access market spaces, and expand business ventures.

Vuki says the women of Bua had attended the expo in Savusavu last year, however this year is a different exposure.

“I am grateful for this opportunity, as I got to see the improvements in the types of businesses women across the country are venturing into. If I were to compare it to traditional businesses, I can clearly see that the business ventures for women have surely expanded. I will definitely go back and share this experience with others.”

Despite the opportunities to thrive, Vuki says there are challenges that remain unchanged.

She added, accessing the Labasa market is a $20 trip from Navakasiga, with buses traveling once a day. Therefore the Bua Women Representative is requesting government to consider establishing a Nabouwalu market for members of the communities to access.

“However, we do face challenges, especially with transporting our goods to the market, because we have to travel all the way to Labasa. It’s quite difficult for us to take our goods there. Although we have buses, they only travel once a day. If we miss that, we have to wait until the next day. I earn $100 a week within the village. If we had easier access to a market, just imagine the earning potential.”

Challenges faced by the women of Bua reflects their determination to thrive, enabling a source of financial support for their families.

