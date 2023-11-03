Broken promises leave residents in the dark

A multimillion-dollar reservoir that was built to provide a reliable supply of treated and clean water stands idle in the outskirts of Labasa Town.

The $2.6 million Rara Reservoir remains non-functional almost seven years after its construction, leaving thousands of residents in despair.

Resident Ulamila Ratawa says while it was anticipated to address the low water pressure and intermittent water supply issues, it has rather left them in the dark.

Ratawa says they expected the reservoir to be a ray of hope amidst the water woes in the area, but it appears to be another failed promise.

“A lot of promises have been made by the Water Authority of Fiji, but nothing has been done. WAF said that they would build a big cement tank on the hill linked to the Rara Reservoir, which would supply water to the village and neighboring communities, but they are all failed promises.”

Ratawa says the issue has existed for far too long and has to be thoroughly addressed.



[Resident Ulamila Ratawa]

Over 25,000 residents have lost all hope as the multimillion-dollar project lies in ruins with a 1 mega-liter storage tank and water pipes laying stagnant on the site.

It has extended the longstanding issue of water scarcity in the area.

In response to the concerns, the Water Authority of Fiji states that they are yet to lay the water pipes from the Benau Water Treatment Plant to Rara Reservoir.

It plans to commence with the remaining work in the upcoming months.

However, FBC News understands that there has not been any progress on the development since its construction halted in 2016.